Boy, 11, pistol-whips driver while his mom takes car, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old boy pistol-whipped a driver while the boy's mother carjacked a vehicle Tuesday night, police said.

The attack happened about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard, in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood.

Police said a 48-year-old man had agreed to give the woman and her son a ride to that block of Page. When they arrived, the woman grabbed the car keys from the ignition while the boy struck the driver in the head several times with a gun.

The woman then pulled the driver from the vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, and drove away.

The driver was treated for injuries. Police have made no arrests. Asked about the boy's age, police said the mother was the one who provided her son's age to the driver.

Kim Bell • 314-340-8115 @kbellpd on Twitter kbell@post-dispatch.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0