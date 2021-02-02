Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

Prosecutors say police were called to an apartment in St. Paul Saturday afternoon by a 911 caller who said there were three people inside and blood everywhere.

The first officer to arrive could only push the door open about a foot because La’Porsha was lying in front of it. The officer squeezed inside and saw D’Zondria lying facedown on the couch. The boy was also facedown, but was breathing and making a gurgling noise.

First responders asked Ja’Corbie who shot him, and he replied, “Keith,” who he said was his mother’s boyfriend.

Wallace’s nephew told police that Jones was his aunt’s ex-boyfriend but that he continued going to her house even after they broke up. The nephew said he last saw Jones in December when Jones broke in through a kitchen window. Jones “swung DW around” and accused her of seeing other men, the complaint said. Jones eventually calmed down but got mad the next day and shot his pistol at Wallace but missed, the nephew told police.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement: “My heart sinks to know that a mother and her two children were taken from us in such a senseless and violent way. We will do everything in our power to bring justice to the victims and our community in this case.”