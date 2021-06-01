Boy, 7, swims an hour to rescue his dad and little sister

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy is being credited for helping to save his father and 4-year-old sister by swimming to shore and calling for help after they got caught in a strong current during a holiday weekend boating trip on Florida's St. Johns River.

The father, Steven Poust, told Jax4 television station that he anchored his boat in the river while he fished and his children played on Friday.

Chase Poust said the current was too strong for her sister Abigail to hold onto the boat, and he also let go to stay with her. Only the girl was wearing a life jacket.

“I felt really scared,” Chase told the station.

Their father jumped in the water to grab her. Chase then began swimming toward shore.

“I told them I loved him because I wasn’t sure what’s going to happen,” their father told the station. “I tried to stick with both of them. I wore myself out. She drifted away from me.”