Boy fatally shoots man with arrow in Missouri

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A juvenile fatally shot a man with a bow and arrow in the Dittmer area on Friday afternoon, Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The boy's age was not provided by the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived in the 100 block of Valley Springs Road just after 4 p.m. to find Michael J. Stotts, 40, of Jefferson County dead at the scene.

The juvenile's family attorney, John Peel, told investigators that the boy was on the property, which belongs to a family friend, because he had permission to hunt deer there. The boy was walking toward a tree stand on the property carrying a bow and arrow when he spotted Stotts attempting to steal a lawn tractor and a wood splitter.

The boy called his father, who arrived a short time later and confronted Stotts. At some point, Stotts ran toward the juvenile, Peel told investigators. The boy told Stotts to stop more than once and feared for his life, Peel said, and so the boy fired an arrow at Stotts, striking him.

The boy was not taken into custody. The property has been the target of several recent thefts, deputies said.

