'Boy Next Door Killer' gets death for murders of 2 women

Ellerin was found with 47 stab wounds.

Her father, Michael Ellerin, who had been visiting his daughter from Northern California hours before she was killed, was one of several victims’ relatives who spoke at the hearing of their suffering as they waited years for justice.

He said he was tempted to imitate his wife Cynthia’s “mournful scream and primal wailing after finding out that Ashley had been murdered.”

“It marked the beginning of an altered, diminished, heartbreaking life,” he said.

Gargiulo was also convicted of the murder of 32-year-old Maria Bruno, a mother of four, in her home in El Monte, east of Los Angeles, in 2005. Bruno's breasts were cut off and her implants were removed.

And he was found guilty of the attempted murder in 2008 of Michelle Murphy, who fought him off in her Santa Monica apartment, forcing him to flee and leave a trail of blood that also led to his eventual arrests for the other two killings. Murphy was the key witness at the trial.

“To this day, spending the night alone creates a world of fear in me,” Murphy said in court before the sentencing.

She cried as she talked about meeting the families of the two women who didn't survive their attacks.