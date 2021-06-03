Boy ordered in custody after shooting at deputies with girl

Chitwood said the recent events were emblematic of a larger problem that lawmakers and officials at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice needed to address.

“We are arresting this kids in the state of Florida for violent crimes and the Department of Juvenile Justice wants to put them in places that can’t handle them," Chitwood said Wednesday. “People need to face facts ... Instead of mollycoddling these kids, and pat Johnny on his head, and hug Jane and tell her everything is going to be OK, we have an awful lot of violent criminals who are teenagers."

Juvenile justice officials said in an email that the children's home they ran away from is not a part of its program. “When a youth is arrested in Florida, the courts determine whether or not they are held in secure detention or released into the community," the statement said.

The children's home, meanwhile, announced a 30-day moratorium on accepting “at risk" children, after which it will only take them when they can adequately care for them. The home's Emergency Shelter Care program currently houses three such children, the statement said.