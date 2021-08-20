Boy Scouts delay key bankruptcy hearing after adverse ruling

In her ruling, Judge Laura Selber Silverstein refused to grant a request that the Boy Scouts be allowed to pay millions in legal fees and expenses of attorneys hired by law firms that represent tens of thousands of abuse claimants.

Silverstein said she had several concerns about the fee request, including whether an ad hoc group called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice is duplicating efforts by the official victims committee appointed by the U.S. bankruptcy trustee, and whether the coalition is making a substantial contribution to the case. She also noted that any payment of legal fees by the Boys Scouts, or by the victims fund, to attorneys for abuse claimants “comes directly or indirectly out of their clients pockets, and indeed the pockets of all abuse victims.”

Silverstein also denied the BSA’s request under the agreement for permission to withdraw from an April agreement in which insurance company The Hartford would pay $650 million into the fund for abuse claimants in exchange for being released from any further liability. The judge said the Hartford settlement was a separate issue from the agreement, and that the BSA’s attempt to use the agreement as a vehicle to back out of that deal was improper.