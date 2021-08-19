Boy Scouts get conditional approval of $850M bankruptcy deal

The judge rejected two controversial provisions in the agreement that opponents had highlighted.

One allows the Boy Scouts to back out of a settlement they reached in April with one of their insurers, The Hartford. The Hartford agreed to pay $650 million into the victims fund in exchange for being released from any further obligations. The Boy Scouts sought to withdraw from the agreement after attorneys for abuse claimants, who estimate the liability exposure of BSA insurers in the billions of dollars, maintained that their clients would never support a plan that includes it.

The agreement also included a provision under which the Boy Scouts would pay millions of dollars in legal fees and expenses incurred by law firms representing an ad hoc group called the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice. Law firms affiliated with the coalition represent some 63,000 abuse claimants and were among the supporters of the agreement.

Despite the partial approval of the agreement, the Boy Scouts still face a host of objections to the disclosure statement.

Opposing lawyers argue it does not fully inform creditors and leaves too many unanswered questions regarding insurance issues and the treatment of local councils and sponsoring organizations. They also say the proposed voting procedures accompanying the disclosure statement improperly put abuse claimants with valid cases on the same footing with some 60,000 claims presumably barred because of statutes of limitations in various states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

