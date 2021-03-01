Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court

“I think the Boy Scouts have a responsibility here to make sure those men are taken care of,” Mones said.

The plan does not reflect any agreements with BSA insurers or estimates of their potential liabilities but does state that the rights to policies and insurance proceeds would go into the trust.

Lawyers for the BSA’s insurance companies have argued that they should be allowed to serve document requests on 1,400 people who have filed sexual abuse claims and to question scores of them under oath in an effort to determine whether there has been widespread fraud in the claims process. The judge has yet to rule on that request.

Tancred Schiavoni, an attorney for one of the BSA insurers, Century Indemnity, said Monday that his client supports a fair resolution for abuse victims, “but this plan doesn’t get us there.”

“The court needs to first implement a process to root out the bad claims generated by for-profit claims aggregators and misleading advertising campaigns,” Schiavoni said in a prepared statement.

More than 95,000 sexual abuse claims have been filed in the bankruptcy case.