Boy Scouts victims committee says claims worth $103 billion

The committee’s objection to the BSA’s exclusivity motion coincided with the final day of a three-day mediation session in which attorneys for the Boy Scouts sought to gain support for their plan from creditors, insurers and other parties.

The mediation session followed Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein’s rejection of the BSA’s request for an April 15 hearing to approve the disclosure statement outlining its reorganization plan. Silverstein, who instead will hold a status conference next Monday, expressed frustration about the lack of progress in the case and said BSA attorneys had not provided “some very necessary information and documents” for a disclosure hearing.

Attorneys for the victims committee also have expressed frustration about the lack of details in BSA’s plan, which has been roundly criticized by attorneys representing abuse victims.

Committee attorneys said they should be permitted to file a plan that allows the debtors to reorganize “without the fire-sale intra-family settlement with the local councils and chartered organizations.”