Boy who bonded with Biden over stutter recites JFK's words in inauguration special

"It's a huge part of our life because there's a president being elected that has a speech issue," he said.

Harrington was part of a segment introducing Biden's remarks during the 90-minute "Celebrating America" special that aired on several channels.

Harrington, whose segment also included appearances by former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, labor leader Dolores Huerta and the first female MLB general manager Kim Ng, told CNN "it's an honor" to be part of the inauguration festivities as Biden was sworn in as the country's 46th president.

"He's come a long way and I'm pretty happy for him. When I first met him, it was in February and he came this far," Harrington said. "He basically has the whole country in his hands, and I know he'll be good at that."

Harrington and Biden first met last February at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

After speaking briefly during that February event, Biden, who worked through a stutter as a child, invited the young boy to meet with him backstage, where he spoke with him about stuttering and techniques for how to deal with it.

The 13-year-old talked about that moment in one of the most powerful videos from the summer's Democratic convention.