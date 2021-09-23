Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Schneider urged anyone with knowledge of Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death or his whereabouts to contact the FBI.

An attorney who has been acting as a spokesperson for the Laundrie family did not immediately respond to email and telephone requests for comment from The Associated Press.

An attorney who has represented the Petito family also did not immediately respond for comment.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday in the vicinity of a remote, undeveloped campground along the border of Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito’s death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Laundrie, 23, is not charged with any crime but is considered a person of interest in the case.

With online sleuths and theories multiplying by the day, the FBI and police have been deluged with tips about possible Laundrie sightings.