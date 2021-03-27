Boys shot while riding a scooter in Philadelphia; 1 dies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One boy was killed and another wounded by gunfire as they rode a motorized scooter on a street in Philadelphia, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Eleven-year-old Harley Celance and a 14-year-old boy were shot around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Oxford Circle neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia.

The younger child was hit in the neck and was pronounced dead minutes later at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. The older child was shot in the arm and ankle and was in stable condition at Jeanes Campus at Temple University Hospital.

Police said an unidentified man was seen firing from the steps of a home on the previous block, and it's “uncertain at this time" if the boys were the intended target. Four fired cartridge cases were recovered from that block.

