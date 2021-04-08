BP spill rescue pelican returns from Georgia to Louisiana

QUEEN BESS ISLAND, La. (AP) — A pelican rescued from the 2010 oil spill, cleaned of oil and released in Georgia has returned 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) to an island restored last year for pelicans and other seabirds.

It was among 5,000 oil-covered birds collected in and off Louisiana during the spill, and among 582 pelicans that were rehabilitated, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release Thursday.

Biologists don’t know just when it returned to Queen Bess Island. But a photo taken in March by a department biologist clearly shows the red band marked “33Z” that was put around the bird’s leg after its rescue on June 14, 2010, at the Empire jetties in Barataria Bay.

“It’s truly impressive that it made its way back from Georgia,’’ said Casey Wright, who spotted and photographed the pelican on a rock jetty on Queen Bess Island, which held 15% to 20% of Louisiana's pelican nests even when only about 5 acres (2 hectares) were high enough for the big birds to nest.

About 36 acres (14.6 hectares) are now available to birds, the department said.