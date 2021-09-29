Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them.

It couldn't come in a more appropriate location.

With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season.

Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most conference championships (10).

No quarterback in NFL history has played more or produced more in a single venue than Brady has at Gillette Stadium. Since first appearing there when it opened in 2002, Brady has made 157 starts in the regular season and playoffs there, winning 134 of them while throwing for 41,285 yards and 304 TDs.

Those marks are all records with Brees ranking second in yardage (38,192) and TDs (301) at the Superdome, Brett Favre standing at No. 2 in starts (130) at Lambeau Field, and John Elway ranking second in wins (104) at Mile High Stadium.