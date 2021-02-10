Brady-Gronk trophy pass wows Bucs' Super Bowl boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Even on the water, it seems the connection on and off the field between Super Bowl champions quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski cannot be denied.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade Wednesday to celebrate their championship on a sun-splashed day with thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa.

At one point, Brady was captured on video tossing the NFL's Lombardi Trophy from his boat across the water to a shirtless Gronkowski in another boat. That brought wild cheers from fans and players.

Of course, Brady threw two touchdown passes to the player affectionately known as “Gronk” in their 31-9 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. They connected numerous times when both were New England Patriots, and Brady lured Gronk out of retirement to play for the Buccaneers.

As the parade came to a close, head coach Bruce Arians said the Buccaneers could easily repeat as champions if the team stays intact. Brady already said he'll be back.

“We have the best coaching staff in the NFL. And we damn sure have the best players in the NFL,” Arians said. “We're going to keep the band together.”