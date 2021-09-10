Brady throws for 379 yards, 4 TDs, Bucs beat Cowboys 31-29

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't flinch.

Down one point with 1:24 to go in the kickoff to the NFL season, the defending Super Bowl champions were confident their 44-year-old quarterback would find a way to win again Thursday night.

It's simply what Brady, who threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys, does.

“There was no doubt that we’re going to win the game with him," coach Bruce Arians said. "It’s just who’s going to make plays."

With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Brady set it up with a last-minute drive directed on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium seven months ago.

It was the 49th game-winning the three-time NFL MVP has led in the fourth-quarter or overtime during regular season. That's third on the all-time list behind Peyton Manning (54) and Drew Brees (53), who are both retired.

"There's obviously a lot to clean up," Brady said after completing 32 of 50 passes with two interceptions.