Brazil-Argentina WCup game suspended in coronavirus dispute

Argentina’s World Cup qualifier at Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes Sunday in a wild dispute over coronavirus concerns, with the game later suspended by the referee.

Just after the start of a matchup of South American powers featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar, Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch over three Argentina players whom they felt should not be playing because they allegedly did not reveal on arriving in Sao Paulo on Friday that they had recently been in England.

Argentina responded by walking off the field at NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo.

Argentina tweeted that the game, which was at 0-0, would not resume. South American soccer body CONMEBOL said the match had been suspended. FIFA later confirmed the game had been suspended, and that it will decide what to do with it now.

Antonio Barra Torres, the president of Brazil's health agency, Anvisa, said four Argentina players will be fined and deported for allegedly not following Brazil's COVID-19 protocols.

The four — all players from the English Premier League — had been ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the match. Despite that order, three of the four started for Argentina.