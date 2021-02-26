Breakout 'Borat' star Maria Bakalova conquers Hollywood

BAKALOVA: I do and it is for my country, for your country. Is for every human being. Because it should not matter where you’re coming from. It should matter who you are and what you stand for, what you believe in. We’re here for such a small period of time and the world is going to keep going. So we really should love each other. We should support each other. We should be careful with our actions, with our thoughts, with our words that we’re saying … And we should really should try to be better people and love each other more. And dream big and take the risk, we have nothing to lose. You might fall, of course … but if you jump, you might fly. So take the risk!