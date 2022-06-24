 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Bridges won't stop tornadoes: Weather facts vs. fiction | Utterly Moderate Podcast

  • 0
Utterly_Moderate_TZR
Utterly Moderate Network

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by three meteorologists from the Lee Enterprises Weather Team: Matt Holiner, Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette.  

They discuss a number of weather-related subjects that people often get wrong, including tornadoes, humidity, heat lightning, interpreting a weather report and more. And for fun, they reveal their favorite weather-related movies!

Check out this great stuff mentioned in this episode:

People are also reading…

Click here to join the Connors Crew and get our cool newsletter — it takes only a few seconds! This week's article: What is Causing Inflation?

Episode Music:

The Connors Forum partners with Shippensburg University (SU) but is an independent entity. The views expressed on this podcast are those of the host and contributors and not of SU.

The Utterly Moderate Podcast is hosted by Dr. Lawrence Eppard, a researcheruniversity professor, and director of the Connors Forum for a Healthy Democracy. Each week guests join him to discuss important topics by focusing on empirical evidence.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions displaced as India, Bangladesh see worst flooding in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News