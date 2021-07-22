Brief, widespread outage for numerous websites

NEW YORK (AP) — Major websites went down Thursday in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage.

The websites of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco and Delta showed error messages around midday. They seemed to be operating normally, however, by 12:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Akamai, a major behind-the-scenes internet network company, said on Twitter during the outage that it had created a fix for the service disruption and that “based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0