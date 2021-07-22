 Skip to main content
Brief, widespread outage for numerous websites
AP

FILE - This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. Major websites were down for Thursday in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage. Major websites were down for Thursday, July 22, in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage.

 Jenny Kane

NEW YORK (AP) — Major websites went down Thursday in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage.

The websites of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco and Delta showed error messages around midday. They seemed to be operating normally, however, by 12:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Akamai, a major behind-the-scenes internet network company, said on Twitter during the outage that it had created a fix for the service disruption and that “based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.”

