Britney Spears' father files to end court conservatorship

It also cites her desire to make her own decisions on therapy and other medical care.

Spears had said in her June 23 speech that she was being compelled under the conservatorship to take certain medications and to use an intrauterine device for birth control against her will.

James Spears called for a court investigation of these and other allegations, saying they were issues that were beyond his control because he had stepped down as conservator of his daughter’s person, handing the role off to court-appointed professional Jodi Montgomery.

Rosengart said when he was hired in July that he intended to help end the conservatorship, and questioned whether it needed to be established in the first place, though he had not yet filed to terminate it.

He said instead that his first priority was getting rid of James Spears, whom he challenged to resign on the spot in his first appearance before the court.

In his email responding to the request to terminate, Rosengart indicated that his tactics wouldn't change.