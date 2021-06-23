Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

Spears said she wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a baby with him, but she is not allowed to even drive with him.

“All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his (expletive) car,” Spears said.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," Spears said, adding at another point, “I want my life back.”

When an attorney representing her co-conservator said the hearing and transcript should be kept sealed if private medical information was to be revealed, Spears shouted her down, saying her words should be public.

“They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life,” Spears said, “so I feel like it should be an open court hearing and they should listen and hear what I have to say.”

She went on to say she was forced to take lithium — which made her feel “drunk” — after rehearsals broke down for a Vegas residency in 2019, which was subsequently canceled.

She said all she had done was disagree with one part of the show's choreography.

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” she said. “I can say no to a dance move.”