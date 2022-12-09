Brittney Griner back home; helping Ukraine isn't charity; Rams snap losing streak | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.

» Serhiy Marchenko, Ukraine's finance minister, says crucial Western financial aid is “not charity” but “self-preservation" as donor countries share the price of turning back Russian aggression.

In sports, the Nuggets enjoyed buzzer-beater magic against the Blazers, a late rally enabled the Rams to break a six-game losing streak and the Mets made a major free-agent signing.

Is effective altruism useful when deciding how to help others? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss whether this movement, which has gotten much attention after the fall of FTX, is an effective way to tackle society's biggest problems.

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season | PennyWise podcast Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now? These five tips can help you make your decision!

Chapter 1: Walked into thin air | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast 🎧 Listen to the first chapter of "Fearfully, she walked the streets," the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast that examines serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.

Uncovering the mysteries of ancient hurricanes | Across the Sky podcast How many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before.