Brittney Griner begins her sentence, Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift ticket sales, Pelosi's decision, and more top news

Brittney Griner begins her sentence

WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday.

Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of her sentence.

Her lawyers said they visited her earlier this week.

“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.

Nancy Pelosi's big decision

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder in their family home made her think about staying on as the House Democratic leader because she “couldn't give them that satisfaction” of intimidating her out of politics.

But Pelosi said Thursday she was ready to step aside and felt “balanced” about her decision to make way for a new generation of leaders.

She's staying as the congresswoman of San Francisco but has no plans to endorse a successor or meddle with the new leaders.

"I have no intention of being the mother-in-law in the kitchen saying, ‘My son doesn’t like the stuffing that way,’" Pelosi said in a wide ranging interview with reporters at the Capitol.

Ticketmaster nixes the tix for T-Swift

Ticketmaster canceled plans to sell Taylor Swift concert tickets to the general public this week after a hectic presale period generated plenty of bad blood.

The public on-sale portion of Swift’s “The Eras Tour” ticket rollout was scheduled to take place Friday morning before the company nixed those plans Thursday afternoon.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster tweeted.

The announcement comes two days after millions of fans converged on the Ticketmaster website during the presale period, leading to long delays and causing the website to crash.

Uvalde chief of police during shooting steps down

Commanders sued by DC