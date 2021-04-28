Brockton to name street in honor of the late Marvin Hagler

“Growing up as a kid in Brockton, Marvin Hagler was a legend,” said Councilor Jeffrey Thompson, who made the proposal to name the street. “I never had the pleasure to meet the champ, but I watched his legendary fights and spoke to people who knew him. The lesson that I took was that Marvin Hagler had an obsession with sharing his boxing talent and his determination with the world. He literally got punched in the face and kept moving forward.”