Brooklyn subway suspect ordered held without bail

Law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, center right, away from a police station and into a vehicle in New York on Wednesday.
AP Photo/John Minchillo
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of opening fire on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn was ordered held without bail as prosecutors told a judge Thursday he terrified all of New York City.
Frank James, 62, spoke only to answer "yes" to standard questions during the brief proceeding in a federal court in Brooklyn.
He was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, a day after authorities say he unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters, shooting 10 people. He's charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems — authorities say there's currently no evidence linking him to terror organizations.
"The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn't seen in more than 20 years," Assistant U.S. attorney Sara K. Winik said. "The defendant's attack was premeditated, was carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city."
In court papers, prosecutors called the shooting calculated, saying that James wore a hard hat and construction worker-style jacket as a disguise and then shed them after the gunfire to avoid recognition. Prosecutors suggested James had the means to carry out more more attacks, noting that he had ammunition and other gun-related items in a Philadelphia storage unit.
His lawyer, Mia Eisner-Grynberg, agreed to his being held without bail, at least for now. His attorneys could seek bail later on.
At the request of James' lawyers, Magistrate Roanne Mann said she would ask the federal Bureau of Prisons to provide James with "psychiatric attention," as well as magnesium tablets for leg cramps, at the federal lockup in Brooklyn where he's being held.
James didn't respond to shouted questions from reporters Wednesday as he was led from a police precinct into a car headed for a federal detention center.
Authorities say a trove of evidence connects James to the attack. His credit card and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene. Officers also found the handgun they said was used in the shooting; tracing records show James purchased the gun from a licensed gun dealer in Ohio in 2011.
Investigators were examining many hours of videos that James posted on social media, including one a day before the attack, in which he delivered profanity-laced diatribes about racism, society's treatment of Black people, homelessness and violence. He also talked about his history of psychiatric treatment, and he complained about New York's mayor is dealing with homeless people on subways and with gun violence.
James was born and raised in New York City but had moved to Milwaukee. He'd recently left Wisconsin and had briefly lived in Philadelphia.
This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Will B. Wylde
Emergency personnel form a perimeter around a U-Haul van during an ongoing investigation in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo
Bomb squad personnel search a moving truck during an ongoing investigation in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
Police officers patrol a subway station in New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Seth Wenig - staff, AP
Police officers patrol a subway station in New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.
Seth Wenig - staff, AP
In this photo from social media video, passengers run from a subway car in a station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Will B. Wylde - handout one time use, Will B. Wylde
In this photo from social media video, passengers run from a subway car in a station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Will B. Wylde - handout one time use, Will B. Wylde
This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Will B. Wylde - handout one time use, Will B. Wylde
A police officer stands watch at the entrance of 36th Street Station after multiple people were shot on a subway train, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Kevin Hagen - freelancer, FR170574 AP
Emergency personnel form a perimeter around a U-Haul van during an ongoing investigation in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
President Joe Biden talks about the subway shooting in New York as he speaks at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Carolyn Kaster - staff, AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference after multiple people were shot on a subway train Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Kevin Hagen - freelancer, FR170574 AP
New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, left, speaks during a press conference after multiple people were shot on a subway train Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York Governor Kathy Hochul listens on front right.
Kevin Hagen - freelancer, FR170574 AP
New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner of Counterterrorism John Miller speaks during a press conference after multiple people were shot on a subway train Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Kevin Hagen - freelancer, FR170574 AP
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo, left, speaks at a news conference, as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul listens, right, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference after multiple people were shot on a subway train Tuesday, April. 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Kevin Hagen - freelancer, FR170574 AP
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Will B. Wylde - handout one time use, Will B. Wylde
This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Will B. Wylde - handout one time use, Will B. Wylde
This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Will B. Wylde - handout one time use, Will B. Wylde
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Will B. Wylde - handout one time use, Will B. Wylde
This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Will B. Wylde - handout one time use, Will B. Wylde
This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Will B Wylde
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
Emergency personnel gather at a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
John Minchillo - staff, AP
