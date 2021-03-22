Brooks, Trump advisor to make campaign announcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has scheduled a Monday night campaign rally where he will be joined by former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller where it is anticipated he will enter the race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks said Miller — who was Trump’s top immigration policy adviser— will be his special guest for an “exciting announcement” at the event titled a “Campaign Rally and Announcement.” Brooks announced the rally last Wednesday night on Twitter. The 6 p.m. event will be held at a Huntsville gun range.

Brooks has come under fire for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally ahead of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Two House Democrats have proposed that Congress censure Brooks, arguing that his remarks incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol. “Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said at the Save America rally that day.

Brooks has said his critics are misrepresenting his remarks, which were intended as a pep talk for the next election cycle.