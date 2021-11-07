Bomb threats investigated at Brown, Columbia, Cornell

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Bomb threats at three Ivy League college campuses caused evacuations and police investigations Sunday, with at least one school saying the threat there was unfounded.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities alerted students to the threats. Authorities at Columbia said the campus buildings had been cleared Sunday evening.

In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the center of campus on Sunday after receiving a call that bombs were placed in four buildings.

In New York City, Columbia University police issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at university buildings at about 2:30 p.m. The university deemed the threats not credible shortly before 5 p.m.

Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating “multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat.”

The threats came two days after a bomb threat at Yale University forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale’s campus resumed normal activities Friday evening, roughly five hours after the call was received.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0