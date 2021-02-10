 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey
View Comments
AP

Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

A message was left seeking comment Springsteen's publicist.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Poll: 1 in 3 Americans skeptical of COVID shots

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Poll: 1 in 3 Americans skeptical of COVID shots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News