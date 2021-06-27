Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway

“It's good to see everyone here tonight unmasked, sitting next to each other,” Springsteen said. “What a year. I'm 71 years on this planet and I've never seen anything like it.”

Audience members had to show proof of vaccination to enter the St. James Theatre. That attracted a boisterous handful of anti-vaccination demonstrators to gather at the entrance and complain Springsteen was promoting segregation.

Inside, one audience member, Gina Zabinski of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, said it felt amazing to see music performed live again. “I'm going to cry,” she said.

“I didn't think I would miss it as much as I did,” said Zabinski, who brought her son Zak, a musical theater student at the University of Miami. “I think I just took it for granted because we would go to shows all the time.”

Another fan, Benjamin Smith of Philadelphia, said “I can't think of a better person to help us return to a sense of normalcy.”

Springsteen said he and his family were lucky during the pandemic, able to stay healthy and keep busy.

“I had a podcast with the president of the United States (Barack Obama),” he said. “I was handcuffed and thrown in jail.”