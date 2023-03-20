Demi Moore has shared a touching message dedicated to her ex-husband Bruce Willis on his first birthday since being diagnosed with dementia.
Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters:
Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Keep scrolling for a photo gallery from the life and career of Bruce Willis
On Sunday, the Hollywood actress offered fans a glimpse into the "Die Hard" actor's 68th birthday celebrations by posting an Instagram video that showed Willis celebrating his day with Moore, his current wife
Emma Heming Willis, his daughters and other family members.
Bruce Willis' family recently announced that his speaking disorder, aphasia, had progressed into a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.
VCG/Getty Images/File
"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the clip, which showed Willis' loved ones singing "Happy Birthday" to the retired actor. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."
After joining in with the singing, the "Die Hard" star was then seen blowing out candles on his birthday pie.
Earlier in the day, Heming Willis posted a candid message about caring for someone living with dementia, saying she was feeling grief and sadness. The couple married in 2009 and have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.
"Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that's what I'm doing," she said in the short video. "But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."
Last month, Willis' family announced that his
speaking disorder, aphasia, had progressed into a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.
"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," they said in an
update shared online. "As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."
According to the Alzheimer's Association, FTD refers to "a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes." These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language.
Photos: Bruce Willis through the years
Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis, co-stars of ABC's "Moonlighting," are shown during the Emmy Awards telecast in Los Angeles, Sept. 20, 1986. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cybill Shepard and Bruce Willis laugh as they hold their Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 1, 1987. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
LENNOX MCLENDON
Bruce Willis of ABC's "Moonlighting," reacts after accepting the Emmy award for best actor in a drama series, Sept. 21, 1987, at the 39th Annual Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
NICK UT
Actor Bruce Willis and his wife, actress Demi Moore, arrive at the 61st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., on March 29, 1989. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actors Bruce Willis and his wife Demi Moore, center, and mother, Marlene Willis arrive at the premier of his latest film "Die Hard II" in Los Angeles on July 2, 1990. (AP Photo/Kevrok Djansezian)
KEVROK DJANSEZIAN
Bruce Willis; Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, and Sylvester Stallone pose for photographers at the opening of Planet Hollywood restaurant and nightclub in New York, Oct. 23, 1991. The three Hollywood stars and three other investors are the owners of the mid-town Manhattan entertainment complex. (AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)
Malcolm Clarke
First lady Barbara Bush, actor Bruce Willis, center, and President Bush's son Neil Bush enjoy a light moment on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1992 in Houston during the Republican National Convention in the Houston Astrodome. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)
Marcy Nighswander
Hollywood action stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis, right, imprint their hands in cement during the opening ceremony of the Planet Hollywood restaurant at London's Piccadilly Circus, May 17, 1993. (AP Photo/Albert Ferreira)
ALBERT FERREIRA
Actors Bruce Willis, left, and Samuel L. Jackson pose for photographers at Planet Hollywood in New York, May 15, 1995, for the premiere party for the film, "Die Hard With A Vengeance," starring Willis and Jackson. (AP Photo/Paul Hurschmann)
PAUL HURSCHMANN
American actor Bruce Willis, left, and his wife, actress Demi Moore, pose during their visit at the new Planet Hollywood restaurant on the Champs Elysees Ave. in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 1995. (AP Photo/Patric Picot)
PATRIC PICOT
Actor Bruce Willis, left, gets a little harmonica help from country singer Clint Black, right, while performing with his blues band Saturday, June 22, 1996, during the grand opening bash for the Planet Hollywood in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Christopher Berkey)
CHRISTOPHER BERKEY
Bruce Willis, one of the stars of the new film "The Jackal," and his wife, actress Demi Moore, pose for photographers at the world premiere of the film, Monday, Nov. 10, 1997, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CHRIS PIZZELLO
Actor Bruce Willis performs a skit making reference to former President George Bush's parachute jump during a gala to mark the birthday's of Mr. and Mrs. Bush on Thursday, June 10, 1999, in Houston. The former president's 75th birthday is Saturday. Barbara Bush's 74th was on Tuesday. Proceeds from the gala will establish the George and Barbara Bush Endowment for Innovative Cancer Research to support research at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
DAVID J. PHILLIP
Movie star Bruce Willis plays harmonica before a concert in the Taal Afar airfield, 460 kms (280 miles) north of Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2003, (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze)
MISHA JAPARIDZE
Bruce Willis, one of the stars of the new film "The Whole Ten Yards," is distracted by his daughter, Tallulah, as he is interviewed at the premiere of the film Wednesday, April 7, 2004, at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CHRIS PIZZELLO
Actor Bruce Willis poses with his daughters Rumer, left, Tallulah Belle, center, and Scout LaRue as they arrive for the premiere of "Ocean's Twelve," at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2004. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
American movie star Bruce Willis smiles after receiving the Arts and Letters Award at the French Culture Ministry in Paris, Wednesday, April 13, 2005. Created in 1957, the award is to honor individuals who have distinguished themselves in an artistic or literary field. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
FRANCOIS MORI
U.S. movie stars Bruce Willis, Goldie Hawn and Geraldine Chaplin, in front from left, and German pop singer Sarah Connor, in background, pose after the Golden Camera medias awarding ceremony in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday night, Feb. 9, 2005. The annual award is given by German Axel Springer publishing company. (AP Photo/Jan Bauer)
JAN BAUER
Actor Bruce Willis poses in the snow on a terrace at the Regency Hotel in New York on Feb. 12, 2006. Willis stars as over-the-hill NYPD detective Jack Mosley in the new cop movie 16 Blocks. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)
JIM COOPER
Singer Avril Lavigne, left, and actor Bruce Willis present the award for Favorite Movie Actress at the Kids' Choice Awards, Saturday, April 1, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Actor Bruce Willis holds a plaque commemorating the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame he received in the Hollywood Section of Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 16, 2006. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
MATT SAYLES
U.S. actor Bruce Willis poses for the photographers during a photo call for his new movie 'Die Hard 4.0' in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 18, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
MICHAEL SOHN
Actor Bruce Willis stands with some of the items that he is donating from his movie, "Die Hard 4.0" after they were added to the collection of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, Wednesday, June 27, 2007, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Actors Bruce Willis, left, and Sylvester Stallone ride motorcycles after an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Evan Agostini
Bruce Willis poses with fans at the premiere of "The House Bunny" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2008. His daughter, Rumer, is in the cast.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
Bruce Willis speaks onstage at the UNICEF Ball honoring producer Jerry Weintraub in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
Actor Bruce Willis attends the premiere of "Cop Out" in New York, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
Peter Kramer
Bruce Willis, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone at Lionsgate's World Premiere of "THE EXPENDABLES" sponsored by Belstaff on August 03, 2010 at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images)
Eric Charbonneau
Bruce Willis arrives with his wife Emma Heming for the Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
Actors Bill Murray, left, and Bruce Willis pose during a photo call for Moonrise Kingdom at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)
Joel Ryan
Bruce Willis, left, and Dwayne Johnson, cast members in "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," pose together at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, March 28, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 7, 2013 file photo, U.S. actor Bruce Willis, left, and British actress Emma Heming arrive for the British premiere of the film, "A Good Day To Die Hard," at a central London cinema. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)
Jonathan Short
U.S. actor Bruce Willis poses during a photo call for his new movie "R.E.D.2" in Munich, southern Germany, on Wednesday, July 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Actor Bruce Willis arrives for at the 21st Annual EIF Revlon Run/Walk for Women on Saturday, May 10, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014 file photo, Bruce Willis attends the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York. Willis will make his Broadway debut this fall in a stage adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “Misery.” Producers said Wednesday, March 4, 2015, the "Die Hard" star will star opposite Elizabeth Marvel in the story of a murderous fan united with her beloved romance novelist. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini
Bruce Willis, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear on stage at the opening night curtain call of "Misery" on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen
Actor Bruce Willis poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Glass', in London, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Actor Bruce Willis smiles after taking batting practice before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Charles Sykes
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!