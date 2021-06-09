Bruised but unbowed, meme stock investors are back for more

So, if getting burned by plunging prices for meme stocks once before didn’t stop them, and the possibility of doing things other than trading options while sitting on a couch hasn’t so far, what could slow the phenomenon?

Regulators and politicians in Washington have been discussing some options, though nothing’s come out of it yet.

Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, gave a speech Wednesday where he once again criticized “gamified” investing. Many trading apps use features that encourage customers to make trades more often. That brings in more revenue for the apps but some research also suggests it leads to lower returns for the average investor.

Gensler said he's asked the SEC's staff to gather public input on the topic. He also said he's asked the staff for recommendations on changes to rules that govern the stock market's plumbing and how trading apps route retail investors' orders, to make sure they're getting the best execution.

The SEC and other regulators could look for ways to force trading apps to offer more warnings to customers in hopes of slowing them down, said John Coffee, a professor of law at Columbia University. They could start with making it clearer that trading options can be riskier than buying actual shares of a stock.