Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, middle, shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, middle, shoots between Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Cameron Payne during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, left, defends Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, bottom, reaches for the ball under Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, from left, celebrates with Khris Middleton and P.J. Tucker during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, top, gestures while talking with referee Josh Tiven (58) during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, middle, and forward Jae Crowder during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James smiles during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams gestures during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, celebrates with guard Jrue Holiday (21) after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) looks toward the ball over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jeff Teague, right, shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.
By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Basketball Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Jrue Holiday seized his chance to give the Milwaukee Bucks the lead in the NBA Finals.
Took it right out of Devin Booker's hands, actually.
Holiday's steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 29 points, and Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists.
The Bucks fought their way out of an early 16-point hole by flirting with the best-shooting night in NBA Finals history, but then won it by making a huge defensive play for the second straight game.
They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
Booker had 40 points, his second straight 40-point game. But with the Suns rallying and down one with 16 seconds left, he drove into the middle and Holiday wrestled the ball out of his hands.
Antetokounmpo sprinted down the court to his right and Holiday fired a perfect lob pass that the Greek Freak slammed down while Chris Paul fouled him to make it 122-119. Antetokounmpo missed the free throw, but the Bucks grabbed the rebound and Middleton made one free throw for the final point of the night.