Buffalo Bills to require proof of vaccination from fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills joined the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday as the only NFL teams to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for all fans over the age of 12.

The rules will be the same for Buffalo Sabres games at the KeyBank Center when the NHL season gets under way next month.

The change comes after reports from fans about lax mask enforcement during the Bills' opening game at Highmark Stadium Sept. 12.

Unvaccinated fans were allowed to attend, but were supposed to wear masks at all times under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many at the game said they saw very few face coverings at the packed stadium, including in restrooms and other indoor areas where even vaccinated fans were expected to wear a mask.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the policy shift was a joint decision between the county and Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Bills and Sabres.

“We believe that the only way to ensure a real safe atmosphere is to actually have people vaccinated,” Poloncarz said.