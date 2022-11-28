 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty; Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers; 'Gaslighting' is word of the year | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • Payton Gendron, the white gunman who massacred 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, has pleaded guilty to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges. He’ll spend his life in prison without parole.
  • Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation.
  • Merriam-Webster has chosen “gaslighting” as its word of the year for 2022.

More details in our episode show notes.

Watch Now: Monkeys in Thailand mark their day with feast, and more of today's top videos

A meal fit for monkeys was served at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand, China's protests over lockdowns is spreading to campuses and communities abroad, and more of today's top videos.

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
World

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

  • Updated
  • 0

A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey …

China's protests over lockdowns spread to campuses and communities abroad
World

China's protests over lockdowns spread to campuses and communities abroad

  • 0

Protests against China's strict zero-Covid policy and restrictions on freedoms have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a sh…

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap
World

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

  • 0

Shafeeq Saqafi paid three dollars for the Argentina shirt he proudly wore when sat with 15,000 other migrant workers in a hidden corner of Doh…

Iran calls for U.S. ban from World Cup after social media post
World

Iran calls for U.S. ban from World Cup after social media post

  • Updated
  • 0

Iranian state media is calling for the U.S. to be banned from competing in the 2022 World Cup over a now-deleted social media post. Veuer’s Ma…

In devastated Ukrainian cities, winter brings more misery
World

In devastated Ukrainian cities, winter brings more misery

  • Updated
  • 0

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore pow…

Cameroon fans use ancestral practices to help World Cup team win
World

Cameroon fans use ancestral practices to help World Cup team win

  • Updated
  • 0

Cameroon’s football federation has denied hiring practitioners of black magic to boost their team's chances at the World Cup.

COVID-19 lockdown protesters in China call for president to resign
World

COVID-19 lockdown protesters in China call for president to resign

  • Updated
  • 0

In an unprecedented wave of dissent, protesters in mainland China are calling for President Xi Jinping to resign over his harsh zero-COVID pol…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday, public defenders refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich." They note in footnotes that the 22-year-old is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. There was no elaboration about it. Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting, was scheduled appear for the first time in court Wednesday by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities have said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News