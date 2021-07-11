Buffalo mayoral candidate says hardship prepared her for job

But there remain residents and neighborhoods that feel passed by, and Walton says that while she is eager to work with long-time community and elected leaders, her success shows there is room to challenge the establishment.

“I think it’s important to note that the people of Buffalo are ready for progressive change,” she said. "We must work together to do what is best for our city. And also we are saying no more to the status quo.”

Bhaskar Sunkara, founding editor of socialist magazine Jacobin, said enthusiasm for Walton could suggest openings in similar cities nationwide.

“There’s some irony that you’re seeing a resurgence of socialism now when these cities are facing a lot of challenges," Sunkara said, “and ordinary working-class residents are looking for answers and they’re looking for something different.”

Since shocking Brown in a low-key primary that about 80% of registered Democrats skipped, Walton has confronted questions about her past, revealing she was in an abusive marriage and is a survivor of domestic abuse. Her premature twins inspired her to get her GED and become a registered nurse in the same hospital where they were born.