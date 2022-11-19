 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo, New York dig out after huge storm, but more snow expected

Lake-effect snow buries Buffalo, with more on the way this weekend. Video- Charlie Specht/ Buffalo News

A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in the areas ringing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, causing at least three deaths, forcing an NFL game to be moved and creating gridlock as tractor-trailers detoured onto smaller roads to avoid a closure of part of Interstate 90 in western New York.

The lake-effect storm had produced more than 6 feet of snow in some areas by Saturday morning. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the city bearing the brunt. The front had begun to move northward from Buffalo by Saturday, but forecasts called for more snow as Monday approached.

According to the National Weather Service, the suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL's Buffalo Bills, reported 77 inches by early Saturday.

Read more here from the Associated Press and the Buffalo News:

