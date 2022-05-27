 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BUFFALO, NEW YORK: MAY 14, 2022. 10 DEAD.

  • Updated
  • 0

Payton Gendron legally purchased the Bushmaster XM-15 E2S used in the attack on Tops Friendly Market from a federally licensed gun dealer near his home in Conklin, New York, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo. In a personal, online diary that surfaced after the attack, Gendron said he bought the AR-15-style weapon in January, bought a shotgun in December and received a rifle as a Christmas present from his dad when he was 16. Last year, Gendron was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation under a state mental health law after writing "murder-suicide" in response to a teacher's question. New York is one of 19 states with red flag laws that allow courts to take guns from people posing immediate danger, but that didn't happen with Gendron, who was 17 at the time. State police described his threat as "general in nature" and said it didn't "specifically mention shooting or firearms." After the shooting, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order underscoring the need for red flag interventions and said she would seek to bar people under 21 from buying some semi-automatic weapons in the state. A similar law in California was ruled unconstitutional. Gendron is charged with murder.

People are also reading…

APTOPIX Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

A person visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, Thursday, May 19, 2022. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea’s calls COVID vaccine 'immortal potion of love' from Kim Jong Un

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News