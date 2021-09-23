Bull that escaped Long Island farm captured after 2 months

MORICHES, N.Y. (AP) — A bull that escaped from a farm on Long Island and eluded searchers for two months has been captured, authorities said Thursday.

The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) bull, nicknamed Barney or Barnie, was corralled late Wednesday by staff from Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said in a news release.

Photos posted by the animal sanctuary on Facebook showed the bull on a bed of hay inside a trailer.

“Look who we found cruising around Long Island,” the organization said. “He is one handsome kid.”

Suffolk County police used drones and helicopters to help capture the bull, who will live out his days at the Skylands sanctuary in Wantage, New Jersey, Gross said.

Rescuers had been searching the animal ever since he broke through the fence at a Moriches farm on July 20, but he remained on the lam as residents of the area posted sightings on social media.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and concern as well as rescue groups who also assisted during this ordeal,” Gross said. “Great job of collaboration by all who participated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0