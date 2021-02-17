Burned firefighter leaves California hospital to cheers

Le was released from a hospital in December. Officials haven't given details of his condition at the request of his family.

The blaze south of Los Angeles was contained in November after destroying or damaging 14 homes and other buildings. The fire and another blaze just to the north at one point forced the evacuation of 130,000 people.

A crew of eight was setting backfires to burn fuel and create a buffer against the advancing flames when a second fire ignited. The crew was overrun and had no time to deploy portable fire shelters.

Six reported singed hair, eyebrows and eyelashes. Van Iwaarden suffered burns to 65% of his body and Le had burns to 50% of his body.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman said Van Iwaarden finally leaving the hospital “is a huge leap forward" for his recovery, but it's still "a long road ahead.” The founder of Los Angeles-based Grossman Burn Centers did not treat Van Iwaarden, but he's performed hundreds of surgeries on burn victims during a 25-year career.

Van Iwaarden could face months, if not years, of rehab, including physical therapy, reconstructive surgery and psychological treatment, Grossman said Wednesday.