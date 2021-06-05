Bus driver for group of Nashville Freedom Riders dies

When some of the passengers decided to travel to Jackson, Mississippi, every Trailways driver turned down the job except Ruth, who was white and 23 at the time, wrote Bobby Ruth, his brother, and Blondell Strong Kimbrough, his friend, in a news release.

“He agreed to drive the students and never asked any questions although he was aware of the risks involved,” the release stated. “Ruth was willing to aid in the cause for freedom and justice at all cost.”

The college-age Freedom Riders who set out from Nashville into the Deep South included Diane Nash, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis and C.T. Vivian. Lewis, a civil rights icon who died last year, was arrested in Jackson and was held at the infamous Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

“With no regrets of his earlier decision, he expressed great gratitude for being honored and continued to bubble with pride for what he considered to be a small gesture and learned later how significant a contribution he had made to the history of the civil and human rights movement during the early sixties,” Kimbrough and Bobby Ruth wrote.

Ruth continued to drive trucks for Jack Johnson and Continental Bus until he was forced to stop because of an accident in 1963.

Ruth died while hospitalized at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett in Bartlett, Tennessee, on Wednesday. His funeral is scheduled for June 8.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0