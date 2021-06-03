Buttigieg visits closed Interstate 40 bridge in Tennessee

Engineers have already installed steel plates on each side of the fractured beam. The second step of the project, which includes removing and replacing the damaged piece of the beam, is ongoing.

Truck drivers have endured delays on the I-55 bridge, or they have been forced to use two other bridges that cross the river north and south of Memphis. The next nearest crossings are about 60 miles (96 kilometers) to the south near Lula, Mississippi, and 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the north near Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Attending the meeting with Buttigieg at FedEx were U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, and U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat. They heard from members of the trucking industry about problems caused by the shutdown.

The bridge closure has made trips longer and more expensive for truckers seeking to get across the river on the three open regional bridges. Trucking companies have changed work times for drivers, while truckers are adjusting their travel routes, sometimes on the fly.

In addition, food warehouses are having trouble servicing restaurants in eastern Arkansas as supplies get delayed, said Jason Higginbotham, chief financial officer of Ozark Motor Lines. Higginbotham said his company was having trouble receiving timely diesel fuel deliveries.