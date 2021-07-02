Cable TV worker killed, public workers shot in S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Charter Communications worker was killed in a South Carolina shooting and standoff that also wounded two public workers repairing a sewer main, a deputy and a woman inside the home where the shooter was barricaded, authorities said.

The man who shot the workers fixing the sewer, 45-year-old Shannon Earl Smith, died from at least one gunshot wound at the hospital shortly after the standoff ended Thursday around 5 p.m., authorities said.

The cable TV worker killed and the woman wounded were inside Smith's Spartanburg home during the standoff where officers also fired shots, said Greenville County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood, whose agency was asked to investigate because it was not involved in the incident.

The deputy was shot trying to get into the home after the workers were wounded, authorities said.

The public workers, deputy and woman in the home are all expected to survive, investigators said.