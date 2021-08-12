Caitlyn Jenner avoids talk of book, TV deals tied to recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner kicked off a monthlong campaign tour Thursday in her bid to become California’s next governor, but also raised fresh questions about her motive for entering the contest.

The former Olympian and reality TV personality sidestepped questions about whether she had lined up any lucrative book or TV deals connected to the September recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

“I’ve never worked so hard for nothing in my life,” Jenner told reporters in Los Angeles’ Venice Beach neighborhood, after being asked about inking any money-making side ventures. She then steered around a second question about possible deals.

In her first run for office, Jenner has been shadowed by doubts about her intentions and whether she might be running a vanity campaign linked to advancing her entertainment career. She has no background in managing a vast government like California, by itself the world’s fifth largest economy.

Those questions were fanned by the disclosure that she ducked out of the country after announcing her campaign to film a reality TV program in Australia, which Jenner has said was a previously arranged commitment.