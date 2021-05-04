Caitlyn Jenner campaign makes next stop on Fox Hannity show

Hannity’s show is likely to prove a welcoming stage for a critic of California’s Democratic-led government. It was a favored venue for former President Donald Trump.

“For a candidate like Caitlyn Jenner to win, it has to be like a layered cake. The bottom layer has to be Trump supporters,” said Bill Whalen, a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution who was a speechwriter for former Republican Gov. Pete Wilson.

“Where do you go to get Trump supporters? Simple: Sean Hannity,” Whalen said.

Jenner made headlines in recent years with her ties to Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in the state by over 5 million votes.

Jenner supported Trump in 2016 but later criticized his administration’s reversal of a directive on transgender access to public school bathrooms. She also split with Trump after he said transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

Jenner would be a longshot to win in a recall, but her threat to other Republicans — as well as Newsom — is her ability to lure the media spotlight, he said.

“She is the shiny article in this recall right now,” Whalen added. “She can make news anytime she wants.”