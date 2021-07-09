Caitlyn Jenner's 1st news conference short on substance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Meeting with reporters for just under 15 minutes, Jenner said she is a serious candidate in the Sept. 14 election and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been done that shows that.

“I'm here to win it,” she said.

Jenner, who won the Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV personality and came out as a transgender woman, said she is better known than any other GOP candidate and even Newsom, who has been in office more than two years.

“I have a tremendous advantage, obviously, because of name recognition," she said. “To be honest with you, I've been in a lot of races in my life, and I know how to win. I just keeping working hard."

Jenner said she would spend the final month of the campaign on a bus tour of the state. She also said she would release her tax returns next week.