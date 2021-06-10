California appeals court ruling upending assault weapons ban

Critics of the ruling including Bonta and Newsom were particularly upset with the judge's comparison of assault weapons to a common tool: "Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment. Good for both home and battle,” the judge wrote.

“Pocket knives were not intended to kill as many people as possible," said Mattie Scott, Brady California state president, whose 24-year-old son was killed with an assault weapon in 1996.

State officials announced their appeal at San Francisco General Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center, where trauma surgeon Dr. Andre Campbell vividly described the damage that can be done by a high-speed rifle round fired from an assault weapon.

“An AR-15 is a weapon of mass destruction ... used in warfare," Campbell said. It “causes absolute devastation to the human body. It is as if a bomb went off in the tissues of the patient."

California first banned specific brands of weapons in 1989 after a mass shooting at a Stockton elementary school killed five children and injured more than two dozen others. The state has updated the law several times since then and overall has some of the nation's strictest firearms laws.