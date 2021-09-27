California bill aims to reduce deaths for Black mothers

Kudumu is also trained as a doula. Newsom in his state budget made doulas a covered benefit under Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people, following states including New York and Illinois. Doulas are trained to assist and advocate for women in pregnancy and during and after birth. Research shows their presence reduces pregnancy complications and low birthweight babies.

The benefit takes effect next year, and the bill before Newsom would establish a group to study its use. The proposal also expands training for midwives.

Kudumu said she's helped women stick to their birthing plans in the face of pressure from doctors and provided them with breastfeeding and lactation support.

She knows the value from personal experience. When Kudumu delivered her son prematurely she felt disrespected by the doctor because she's a Black woman who was on Medi-Cal at the time while she was in graduate school.

Kudumu had to fight to ensure her son got breastmilk instead of formula while he was in the newborn intensive care unit. She remembers the doctor's attitude changing when another doula at the hospital came up to greet her.

“We want to make sure that this resource — that evidence shows improves health outcomes — is more accessible to people,” she said.

