California bill would ban boys and girls sections at big retailers

Low said that he was inspired by Target's 2015 decision to abolish gendered kids sections.

"As much as I'd like to think of this as watershed legislation, this is something the industry is already doing. We're just trying to play catch-up," he said.

Low said he also took inspiration for the bill from a staffer's 9-year-old daughter, who wanted to know why she had to go into the "boys" aisle to find science-related toys.

"That was the impetus of this, which is how do we make a safe space today for children in society," he said.

Low said the bill is especially important as children begin to return to school as coronavirus-related closures come to an end. It's important to provide them with a positive experience that lets them shop without stigma, he said.

He likened the bill to several new California laws that prohibit retailers from marking up items marketed to women, mandating that corporations appoint women to their boards of directors and establishing gender-neutral bathrooms.

"That's our agenda, those are our California values, and that's our agenda," Low said.